(WXYZ) — While oil and gas prices still remain high as negotiations with the United States and Iran enters a new phase, gas prices in Michigan hit their lowest average since April last week.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $4.01 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, down 73 cents from this time last month but up 72 cents from this time last year. Metro Detroit's average sits at $4.12 per gallon, down 13 cents since last week but up 83 cents since last year.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report below

Michigan gas prices down 73 cents since last month, hit lowest price point since April

Many drivers we talked to overnight believe that lower prices overall are good, but they are still not satisfied.

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“It’s not enough. I mean, I’m happy that it’s coming down. But, it’s still not dispute. Like, cause I’m a driver and yes it does help a little bit. But, like I said before, it’s still not enough," said Joseph Moore, a Farmington Hills resident.

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"(We're) making sure we put the bare minimum in gas just to get home, to work and then to the store at night. And then, you know, making sure we have enough money left over to buy dinner," said Amanda Ebel, also from Farmington Hills.

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“I mean, this is nothing. Basically, price means I demand better. I mean, it’s been many many years not more like than $2.50. Could be maybe eight, nine years. Been small," said Sab Bhatti from Taylor.

While the decline in gas prices for some drivers is great, they know that more certainly has to be done. We'll keep tracking gas prices as the summer continues.