Michigan gas prices drop to new 2023 low at under $3 a gallon

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan dropped 15 cents from last week. Michigan drivers now pay an average of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded, a new 2023-low.

The current price is 35 cents less than this time last month and 12 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That's a discount of about $34 from 2022's highest price last June.

"I get to fill my car up for less than $50," said William Shelley, one driver we spoke with, who said it's welcome during the holiday season.

According to the Energy Information Administration, even with a higher fuel demand, it's the lower oil prices that are easing the pain at the pump.

Now this holiday season, AAA expects 3.3 million Michigan residents to hit the road.

In fact, road travel is predicted to be the second highest since 2019.

Drivers can expect to pay about the same or less for a gallon of gas than they did last holiday season when the Michigan average on Christmas Day and New Year's Day was around $3.

