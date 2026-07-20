Michigan gas prices rise above $4/gallon again, up 20 cents since last week

DEARBORN (WXYZ) — After hitting a three-month low just a few weeks ago, gas prices in Michigan are up 20 cents from a week ago.

On average, drivers are paying $4.15/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up 11 cents from this time last month and 99 cents from this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $62, up $11 from last year's highest price (August 2025).

Gas prices are also up in metro Detroit; the current average sits at $4.09, up 12 cents from last week's average and 89 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices around the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Lansing ($4.20), Grand Rapids ($4.19), Benton Harbor ($4.19)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.05), Metro Detroit ($4.09), Traverse City ($4.12)

For a closer look at gas prices near you, click here.