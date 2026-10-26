EASTPOINTE, MICH (WXYZ) — Michigan drivers are feeling more pain at the pump.

According to AAA, gas prices across Michigan have jumped 32 cents in just one week, bringing the average to $4.83 per gallon for regular fuel. To fill up a full 15-gallon tank, it's now costing drivers around $72.

With prices climbing, drivers are feeling the squeeze and looking for ways to make every gallon count.

Watch Peter Maxwell's report in the video player below:

Michigan gas prices surge 32 cents in a week, pushing average to $4.83 a gallon

In Eastpointe, two drivers had two different reactions.

"Twenty dollars goes a long way hahaha," V'Niecia Dupree said.

"We shouldn't even be paying gas prices like this," Deangelo Johnson said.

While the increase is hitting everyday drivers in the wallet, for some the cost of gas is also the cost of doing business.

Joseph Benoit delivers for DoorDash, and every delivery means more miles on his car and more money spent at the pump, even if it's just to top off his tank.

"These gas prices are getting too insane even for me," Benoit said.

He decided to put $10 in the tank on Monday.

"I need these gas prices to go down. I really do. I think all of us do," Benoit said.

It's not just gig workers feeling the squeeze. Matt Bancroft is the vice president of Official Towing in St. Clair Shores, a business that relies on trucks being on the road. With diesel fuel nearing $7 per gallon, fuel is a major operating expense.

"Since they have shot up lately within the last six months our fuel bill they haven't quite doubled but they've been close," Bancroft said.

Bancroft says it's costing them $6,000 a week. The company is also seeing a notable surge in calls from drivers running out of gas.

"We've noticed that there's people out on the road that are probably are feeling the pinch whether they're running out of gas more. We have a lot of service calls for people to bring them to a gas station," Bancroft said.

AAA said one of the reasons gas prices have spiked is because of crude oil prices going north of $100 per barrel due to tensions in the Middle East and an issue at a Midwest refinery.

If you're looking to stretch that gallon of gas even more, consider these tips:



Combine errands

Drive conservatively

Shop around

For drivers like Johnson, who is filling up multiple times a week, that increased expense can quickly add up.

"Everything is another bill out here. Everything is skyrocket expensive," Johnson said.

For others, like Dupree, she's just trying to make the best out of it.

"I pray they go down! I pray they do. I pray they do," Dupree said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

