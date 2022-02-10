Michigan gets $16M to build more electric vehicle charging stations across state

Michigan is getting more than $16 million to build more electric vehicle charging stations across the state this year.

Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters said Thursday the funding will come from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden last year.

It's the latest in EV investments throughout Michigan.

Another major project aimed at creating more charging stations for electric vehicles along I-94 from Michigan to Montana is wrapping up before the end of 2022.

It is called the Michigan to Montana Alternative Fuel Program. The goal is to have a charging station every 50 miles along I-94, allowing owners of electric vehicles to have an option for road trips.

“Electric vehicles are a key part of our clean energy future and the best way to stop paying high gas prices. But you can’t drive one without access to convenient charging stations. This investment will help make sure we have public charging stations across Michigan so that it’s easier for people to drive the electric vehicles being made here in Michigan,” Stabenow said in a statement

“There’s no doubt that the future of the auto industry is electric – and the bipartisan infrastructure law will provide needed investments to build charging stations across our state,” Peters added. “I’m proud to have helped pass this legislation into law to create good-paying jobs in Michigan, shore up domestic manufacturing, and tackle the climate crisis head on.”