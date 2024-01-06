Michigan has finally cooled down enough for ski resorts to thrive

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Last month was the third-warmest December on record for Michigan. That has made operations tough for ski resorts like Mt. Brighton, which reopened Friday now that conditions are just right.

Mt. Brighton opened up for the season Dec. 2 but had to close Dec. 29 due to the warmer-than-normal temperatures.

“The rain and warm weather just did us in for a couple days, so we had to pause operations," Mt. Brighton general manager Michael Giorgio said. “Remaining agile is the name of the game for us. We adjust and take a look at everything daily.”

Giorgio said Friday, the hills were packed for the grand reopening, which is great for business.

"There’s just a lot of excitement and people are showing up, and we’re super happy to welcome them back," he said.

WXYZ Mt. Brighton reopened to elated skiers and snowboarders Friday after temperatures were too warm at the beginning of January

Guests like like 33-year-old Chris Briggs from Lansing took advantage of the park reopening. He suffered a spinal corn injury in 2015 after falling out of a tree and has turned to skiing as a way to cope.

“I just feel free. I don’t even feel like I’m injured. I don’t feel like I’m in a chair with a spinal cord injury. I’m just out there tearing it up," he said.

Briggs uses a specialized ski with a chair that was donated to him and doesn't require the use of his legs. He volunteers and sits on the board for Mt. Brighton Adaptive Sports Program to help others feel the same freedom he now does.

He says now that the snow has returned, the program will be taking those with disabilities to hit the slopes Sunday.

“Just have strength in yourself and know that when there’s a will, there’s a way," he said.

Mt. Brighton has their hours posted on their website. Their hours this weekend are:

