Michigan House calls on MSU President Simon to resign immediately

(WXYZ) - The Michigan House of Representatives adopted a resolution calling on Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon to resign immediately.

The resolution also calls for the MSU Board of Trustees to remove her, joining a number of officials and organizations urging Simon to resign over the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

"MSU missed many opportunities to stop Dr. Nassar and protect students, including a 2014 Title IX investigation that President Simon was alerted to, but during which declined to suspend Dr. Nassar, which allowed him to continue assaulting young girls, women, and students for two more years," the resolution said.

The resolution was approved by 96 to 11 votes.

Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison on Wednesday after more than 150 victims came forward.

"We have lost confidence in the ability of President Lou Anna K. Simon to lead a transparent investigation, to implement changes that will ensure it never happens again, to protect students, and to lead Michigan State University forward," the resolution said.