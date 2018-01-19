EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan State Board of Trustees asked the Michigan AG to investigate university's handling of Nassar case, according to a letter from the board to Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

According to the board, they have confidence in the various reviews already conducted, but "we are making this request because we believe your review may be needed to answer the public's questions concerning MSU's handling of the Nassar situation."

The board announced they were holding an impromptu meeting on Friday morning to discuss the Nassar case.

President Lou Anna K. Simon released this statement after the board's letter.

“The testimony of Nassar’s victims this week made many of us, including me, listen to the survivors and the community in a different way. It is clear to the Board and me that a review by the Attorney General’s Office can provide the answers people need. As I told the Attorney General in December, MSU will fully cooperate with any inquiry by law enforcement authorities. I hope this review will help the survivors and the entire MSU community heal and move forward.”

"Several of us have spoken in recent weeks to legislators and other stakeholders about the Nassar matter. What we heard time and again is a general sentiment that MSU has avoided being transparent, or, worse, that it might be involved in a cover-up," the letter reads. "Let us be clear: This simply is not true. We have been working diligently with outside counsel, who are providing the Board with regular, direct briefings, and we continue to closely monitor and assess all aspects of the situation."

You can read the entire letter below.

MSU Board of Trustees asks AG to investigate university's handling of Nassar case by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Last month, protestors gathered at a board meeting and blasted the board over the university's response to the sexual assaults in the Nassar case.

Simon, who has previously rejected raises, also received the board's support during the December meeting.

"We extend our deepest sorrows and sadness for what has happened to each of you," Simon said after victims and supporter spoke. Earlier, she praised those who survived Nassar's abuse and told them he wouldn't be in prison "without your voices and courage."

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said on WJR that Nassar "will be behind bars."

""Over 100 young ladies will have the opportunity to have a statement, what will happen is there will be a complete review, a report that everyone can see... let everyone of these victims have their day," he said.

.@MIAttyGen "There will be a time and place for announcements, this is the time and place for the victims to have their day." — Andrea Bitely (@AndreaBitely) January 19, 2018

.@MIAttyGen Schuette: "Over 100 young ladies will have the opportunity to have a statement, what will happen is there will be a complete review, a report that everyone can see... let everyone of these victims have their day." — Andrea Bitely (@AndreaBitely) January 19, 2018

.@MIAttyGen "I've met with some of these victims, they are profiles in courage. They've stepped up, stepped forward, they are a profile in courage. One of the most powerful things I've ever witnessed or experience." — Andrea Bitely (@AndreaBitely) January 19, 2018