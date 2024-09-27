Michigan Humane rescue crew heading to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Michigan Humane is sending a crew into the belly of what is now Tropical Storm Helene after Florida was hit by the category 4 storm late Thursday night.

They say they're preparing to face anything as they head to North Carolina.

The team is one of a handful of rescue teams nationally that are tapped by other cities and states when disaster strikes. They have the ability to fold into any local response.

Workers bring things like pet and people food, crates and carrying cases – things to keep rescuers safe while helping the people they're send to.

The Michigan Humane Rescue Crew of four says they're planning for the worst after seeing footage of Helene making landfall. They know right off the bat that there won't be power and they're planning to live in a trailer for a week.

"Information is moving in every moment. Things are changing. Storm’s still moving around," one worker told us.

They're also prepared to wade or drive into flood waters to rescue any people or pets.

Deborah McDonald is retiring and seeing the team off for the last time. She's usually a crew member and said even shallow flood waters can make for a dicey rescue.

"A lot of times the flood waters aren’t that deep but still, it doesn’t take much just to sweep away a car or person," McDonald said. "But once you get into the house think about things like back yards where they ride their boats over fences and BBQ grill and things like that they have to be careful of."