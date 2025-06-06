Michigan Lavender Festival expected to draw thousands to Imlay City this weekend

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 23rd Annual Michigan Lavender Festival opens Friday at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds in Imlay City, with organizers expecting up to 15,000 visitors over the weekend.
"We'll see anywhere from five to 10 to 15,000 people over the weekend," said Michigan Lavender Festival organizer Bonnie Swope.
This year's festival features more than 200 artists, 12 food trucks, and numerous vendors selling lavender products and other goods.
Swope clarified a common misconception about the event: "The Michigan Lavender Festival is not a farm. We're actually a big, beautiful festival that celebrates all things lavender in Michigan. So, we have many lavender farmers that are coming to join us here and they're bringing their lavender with them and their products."
Among those farmers is Leo Super with Super and Son Nursery and Landscape in Imlay City, who will be selling lavender plants at various price points.
"The smaller quarts are going to be $6 and then we'll go up into the gallons that will be $14 to $19," Super said.
Lavender is known for its fragrant purple flowers and potential health benefits, including calming and comforting effects.
Super noted that this year's growing season presented challenges. "We've had some cool weather this spring so that's going to impact its development," he said.
To overcome these difficulties, Super relied on greenhouse cultivation. "We've been trying to utilize a heated structure where we can control that environment but yeah typically the lavender is going to look good the end of June into the end of July," he said.
Despite the challenges, Super is excited to share his plants with festival attendees. "Oh it's awesome you know, to see a smile on their face and again, who doesn't love smelling lavender, it's just soothing, relaxing and it's a beautiful plant," Super said.
Tickets for the event are $10, with free admission for children under 12.
Click here for the official festival website.
