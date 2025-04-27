Michigan law enforcement agencies launching 'Operation Ghost Rider' this week

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police agencies across metro Detroit will be cracking down on distracted driving this week. It’s part of a huge effort called "Operation Ghost Rider."

“That makes me feel very good and very safe,” said Sherold Hinton of Detroit.

Detroit resident Sherold Hinton says she makes it her number one priority to not drive distracted.

“I don’t want to lose my life, however, I don’t want to take anyone else. It’s being out here and everybody is not paying attention,” said Hinton.

WXYZ

7 News Detroit Tiarra Braddock spoke to some more drivers about what they do to make sure they’re not driving distracted.

“I just don’t be on my phone,” said Marion Hamilton of Mount Clemens.

“Normally, I don’t take my phone. Whenever I receive any calls, I have hands free,” said Manuel Meillon of Sterling Heights.

WXYZ

For those people who drive distracted, that’s where Operation Ghost Rider comes in.

“What that is is we use unmarked spotter vehicles which contain a law enforcement passenger,” said Jim Santilli, CEO of Nation Transportation Safety Organization. “When the spotter spots a distracted driver, they radio to a fully marked unit to initiate a traffic stop."

Jim Santilli is the CEO of the National Transportation Safety Organization, which is partnering with local sheriff's offices and police departments to pull this operation off.

WXYZ

“There’s far too many victims out there impacted by distracted driving. People have lost their lives,” said Santilli. “People who suffer from permanent injuries.”

Santilli says this operation isn’t just about giving people tickets.

“The goal with enforcement is trying to change driver behavior… sometimes it’s a part of the education process,” said Santilli.