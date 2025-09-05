Michigan lawmaker introduces legislation aimed at reducing standardized testing

(WXYZ) — As schools across Michigan continue to wait for the state to deliver a school funding budget, another debate is being fueled involving mandatory testing.

One lawmaker is now driving a bipartisan plan to reduce the amount of school tests while seeking to raise the level of achievement.

“I’ve always felt like the testing was too much," said Michael Barclay.

WXYZ Michael Barclay

As a recent graduate of Ecorse High School now studying at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, Barclay is recalling his experience when it came to standardized testing.

“I had to wake up really early to take the SAT, and personally, I didn’t do that well because I’m not a morning person," he said.

A state lawmaker from Plymouth, Rep. Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth) has now introduced legislation to change how much testing is done in Michigan’s K-12 programs.

He tells me mandatory college tests like the SAT and ACT would fall under the proposed changes.

"Less testing has been a conversation that's actually been going on for years. What we want to make sure is ... when kids are being tested, that it's ... a relevant test," said Rep. Koleszar.

He points to room for improvement for academics in our state and the need for new solutions.

“The essay portion is a portion that is taken directly after the SAT. It is only administered in four states nationwide, to the point where the College Board's specialty makes it for the four states that uses it, including Michigan," he said.

State Senator Joe Bellino (R-Monroe) said, "Republicans have always thought we need testing, but the M-STEP is not the answer. It's basically a meaningless test. A better test would be one they call the NWEA. It's a ... test that gives us tools to diagnose what the kids' shortages are."

WXYZ State Senator Joe Bellino

From a parent’s perspective, there is the desire to ensure all test-taking serves the absolute best interest of the students.

In Saline, parent Kate Wagner shared her view on what lawmakers should consider.

“If a kid is having a bad day and does poorly on a test, does that really rank how they can achieve and what they’re capable of doing? I don’t think so," she said.

A vote on the proposals is expected to happen in a state house committee later this month before a potential full House vote.

We’ll be staying on top of developments to update you as soon as they happen.