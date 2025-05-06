Michigan lawmaker working to require speed-limit devices for repeat offenders

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan lawmaker is proposing legislation that would allow courts to require speed-limit devices for drivers with repeated speeding violations, aiming to reduce reckless driving incidents.

Watch the report in the video player below:

New proposal to stop reckless driving

State Rep. Alabas Farhat from Dearborn is behind the proposal, which has gained support from local residents and law enforcement.

"I'm all for it because they're driving too crazy as it is. A lot of times, when I pass certain areas, I see memorials on street corners. I see too much of it and it's because of people like that," Dearborn Resident Daniel Howell said.

Howell believes more needs to be done to prevent reckless driving.

"This is what happens when somebody comes speeding out of a driveway or down a street — this is the result of that," Howell said pointing to the damage on his pickup truck.

The proposal comes as Dearborn police report record numbers of traffic citations, with the overwhelming majority being speeding violations.

"Last year, we wrote 25,000 tickets, which is more than ever before in the history of the Dearborn Police Department," Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Shahin noted that citations are on pace to be even more this year.

"So far year to date, we're 21% higher than last year. We'll probably write even more tickets," Shahin said.

Ashley Gilbert from Westland, who was getting her car repaired after colliding with a speeding driver, shared her frightening experience.

"I was actually really scared because I was starting to spin out a little bit, and I've never been through that. It's really bad out there. People are always speeding. You know, they'll just cut up in front of you all the time," Gilbert said.

Shahin mentioned that a 15-year-old girl is still recovering in the hospital months after being hit by a driver who was speeding and ran through a red light in Dearborn.

The police chief supports the implementation of speed-limit devices, saying they address the problem in a practical way.

"So instead of suspending people's licenses, there might be people that have to go to doctors appointments, or dialysis appointments, or work, and so it's a way to allow people to still have access to their vehicle, but obviously put a regulator on, so it can't go over a certain speed," Shahin said.

Howell emphasized the urgency of implementing such measures.

"It should go into effect as soon as humanly possible. The longer it waits and the more resistance it meets, the more we're going to see the same thing," Howell said.

7 News Detroit tried speaking to Farhat Tuesday about his proposal and where it currently stands but didn’t hear back.

