Michigan lawmakers, governor announce deal to spend $4.8B

David Eggert/AP
FILE - Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a news conference on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the governor's office in Lansing, Mich. Michigan lawmakers voted Tuesday, March 15, 2022 to suspend the state's 27.2-cents-a-gallon gasoline and diesel taxes for six months, finalizing a bill that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signaled she will veto. (AP Photo/David Eggert File)
Posted at 11:21 PM, Mar 23, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have unveiled and begun passing a massive $4.8 billion spending plan, one that will upgrade long-neglected infrastructure including water pipes, dams, roads and parks.

The legislation is the product of months of negotiations between the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration over how to spend an unprecedented billions of discretionary pandemic funding and infrastructure aid that were enacted by Congress and President Joe Biden last year.

The governor will sign the bills that legislators plan to approve Thursday, following an initial unanimous vote by the House budget committee late Wednesday night.

