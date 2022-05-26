Michigan lawmakers reject vote to pass gun control legislation because 'families are grieving.'

(WXYZ) — Michigan state lawmakers took the gun control debate to the Senate floor yesterday.

The debate over Senate bills sb550 and sb553 did not last long.

The bills were reintroduced just six months after the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead.

RELATED: Remembering the victims: Community grieving the loss of 4 students in Oxford High School shooting

Republicans rejected the vote saying now is not the right time to pass gun control legislation a day after the mass shooting.

RELATED: Authorities: Texas elementary school shooting kills 19 children, two adults

"We can have the conversation, have an honest conversation over what needs to be done with these bills or whatever, but these families are grieving," Senator Ken Horn said.

The vote was 22 to 14 along party lines. The Democrats on the floor seemed visibly frustrated.

"This is urgent. Every day we don't take action, we are choosing guns over children. Enough is enough. No more prayers, no more thoughts, no more inaction. Now," Senator Rosemary Bayer said.

Since January 2021 there have been 60 gun control bills introduced into the Michigan legislature. Only five have gone into the introductory stage and one has fully passed.

In the nation's capital, there are bipartisan talks underway.

Moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine has already met with colleagues to discuss Maine's so-called "Yellow flag laws" which is similar to many red flag laws in other states.

"I certainly hope the Senate takes action. This was a horrific crime," Senator Collins said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is making a promise to bring gun control legislation to the Senate floor with a focus on background checks, transfers between private sellers, and bills that would close the "Charleston loophole."

"There is a plague, a plague upon this nation. A plague of gun violence that has taken over this country," Senator Schumer said.

Right now 17 bills are waiting to be introduced in the Michigan legislature.