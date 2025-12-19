ALGONAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan man has transformed his 9,500-square-foot home into what he believes is one of the largest Christmas collections in the country, featuring 350 decorated trees that honor his late family's legacy.

See Jeff's full story in the video below

Michigan man transforms home into Christmas wonderland with 350 trees honoring late family

Brett Kodet operates the Christmas Tree Walk in Algonac at 8945 Marsh Road, where visitors can take a roughly two-hour self-guided tour through every room of his home. The collection ranges from a very old tree from the late 1800s decorated with dried cookies and fruits instead of modern ornaments, to towering contemporary displays and an impressive gingerbread town in the kitchen.

"Every tree is different and unique, and shows the evolution of the Christmas tree," Kodet said.

WXYZ

The collection began when Kodet lived in the house with his brother Keith, parents Allen and Diane and grandparents. Construction finished in 2002 when he was around 13 years old. Back then, they had about 50 trees.

"Started off as what some would call 'American Pickers' or 'Hoarders,'" Kodet said.

Brett Kodet/ WXYZ

The massive collection grew from his parents' treasure hunting adventures. His father worked in pest control and his mother was a first-grade teacher. They would search for the best bargains on ornaments during their time apart.

"That was their way of showing love for each other after being gone all day," Kodet said. "It really is a love story believe it or not."

The collection expanded so much that what visitors see represents only half of what the family accumulated over the years. The rest simply doesn't fit in the house.

WXYZ

Kodet now runs the operation alone after losing his family members over the past five years. His father died a year and a half before COVID-19 claimed his mother and brother Keith just a week and a half apart.

"Everywhere I look, I'm reminded of them," Kodet said.

WXYZ

He has dedicated special trees to each family member featuring their favorite things. His mother's tree includes flamingos, and Kodet wears a flamingo shirt in remembrance of her. His father's memorial tree features a beekeeping mask and his actual glasses, honoring both his profession and his service as a Marine. Keith's tree displays scuba diving gear, including fins at the bottom and a diving mask at the top.

"Of course, I can't help but remember them, but they don't want me to come in every time and be sad," Kodet said.

WXYZ

Kodet continues the tradition with help from a team of 20 who make the annual display possible.

"I keep it going for them and I couldn't do it without them. I love them to death honestly," Kodet said.

WXYZ

The Christmas Tree Walk runs through Dec. 21, with tickets priced at approximately $25 each. The tour takes visitors through elaborately decorated rooms from the upstairs bedrooms to the basement, and even includes a Christmas tree floating in the swimming pool.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

