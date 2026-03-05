Michigan Medicine, Blue Cross Blue Shield contract dispute has families worried about coverage

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Families with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan insurance who rely on Michigan Medicine are speaking out as a contract deadline looms.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Michigan Medicine, Blue Cross Blue Shield contract dispute has families worried

Haley Murphy is a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customer whose 9-month-old daughter has a rare genetic disorder that prevents her from processing protein. Her daughter sees a doctor within Michigan Medicine — also known as the U of M Health System — every three months.

"We care about our baby. We want to make sure she has the best medical care that she can get, especially being that is so rare," Murphy said.

WXYZ

Murphy said the possibility of losing in-network access to Michigan Medicine is alarming for her family.

"We might have to travel out of out of state for different treatment, which for our family is kind of hard," Murphy said.

Haley Murphey An updated courtesy photo of Haley Murphey and her family.

Julie Graber is also a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customer caught in the middle of the dispute. Her daughter is pregnant, has been seeing an OB-GYN within Michigan Medicine and is due in July.

"It's very, very frustrating," Graber said. "I would just hope that they could come to an agreement because U of M was our number one choice to be able to have her give birth at."

WXYZ

If Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Michigan Medicine do not reach a deal by June 30, customers are at risk of losing in-network coverage with the health system.

Both sides say they are still in talks, but they are far apart on the numbers. Blue Cross claims Michigan Medicine is seeking a payment increase of 44% over the length of the new contract. Michigan Medicine says that is false and claims Blue Cross Blue Shield wants to cut reimbursements to the hospital by 30%.

Previous coverage: Michigan Medicine to drop some Blue Cross plans if contract deal not reached by June 30

Michigan Medicine to drop some Blue Cross plans if contract deal not reached by June 30

Andy Hetzel, vice president of corporate communications at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, acknowledged the public concern.

"We understand that people are worried. People absolutely do not want to be in the middle of two big companies fighting with each other," Hetzel said.

WXYZ

Luanne Thomas Ewald of Michigan Medicine said the health system remains committed to reaching a resolution.

"We have 118 more days. We remain ready to reach a fair agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. We are willing to work every day and every night over the next 118 days to make sure we can come to fair terms," Ewald said.

WXYZ

If no agreement is reached by the deadline, Blue Cross Blue Shield says it will help customers transition to other health providers, though the company says it hopes that will not be necessary.

Murphy said she is urging both sides to keep patients in mind.

"I just hope they think about the impact on families like me or other people," Murphy said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.