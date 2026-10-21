TROY, Mich. — Michigan Medicine is expanding its presence in Troy with a new cardiovascular and advanced imaging center that leaders say will bring specialty care closer to patients across Metro Detroit.

The new facility, expected to open in late 2027 or early 2028, will be built next to the Frances and Kenneth Eisenberg Troy Center for Specialty Care, a four-story outpatient center currently under construction and slated to open in spring 2027.

Watch Jolie Sherman's report in the video player below:

Michigan Medicine expands Troy footprint with new cardiovascular, imaging center planned for 2027

“We’re building much more than bricks and steel,” said Ganesh Palapattu, CEO of Michigan Medicine. “It’s about what we’ll make possible for patients and families.”

The new building will house the Samuel and Jean Frankel Cardiovascular Center and the Sidney and Madeline Forbes Advanced Imaging Center, offering expanded access to heart care and advanced diagnostic services.

“We have about 200,000 patients that travel to Ann Arbor every year for care,” said Julie Ishak, president of U-M Health Academic Medical Center. “What we’re really excited about is not only will you be able to get your cardiovascular care here, you’ll be able to get the most advanced imaging.”

The cardiovascular center will provide services including stress testing, heart rhythm management and cardiac rehabilitation. The imaging center will offer advanced imaging technology and access to expert radiology care.

The project marks another major addition to Michigan Medicine’s growing presence in Oakland County.

“For so many years, Michigan Medicine really didn’t extend east of I-275 in Oakland County,” said Nate Forbes, managing partner of The Forbes Company, which owns Somerset Collection. “This is about extending care closer to the patient base.”

Forbes said the project is especially meaningful for his family, which has partnered with Michigan Medicine. The advanced imaging center is named in honor of his parents, Sidney and Madeline Forbes.

Community leaders, project partners and residents gathered Wednesday to celebrate a construction milestone, signing the final steel beam that will become part of the building’s frame.

"It's just exciting," said Troy Mayor Ethan Baker. "We've seen this construction project move fast; we've seen it move in a very beautiful and efficient way, and knowing that they continue to grow and expand on this is wonderful."

Nearby residents said they welcome the investment and the transformation of a site that sat vacant for years.

“If it will be close by, then it will be nice,” said Sarah Sundareson, a Troy resident of 50 years.

“My health is very good, so I’m all set,” added resident Robert Charters. “But if I need services, then they’re right up the street.”

The medical facilities are also expected to serve as part of a broader redevelopment effort in the area. City officials say future discussions will include plans for housing, retail and restaurant development surrounding the site.