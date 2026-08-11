Michigan Medicine's new Troy facility is 60 percent complete, expected to open in spring 2027

TROY (WXYZ) — Construction is underway on Michigan Medicine's first Oakland County medical facility, a 220,000-square-foot building on the former Kmart headquarters site in Troy that will bring specialty care closer to tens of thousands of patients in the region.

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Michigan Medicine's new Troy facility is 60% complete, expected to open in spring 2027

The four-story building, to be known as the Frances and Kenneth Eisenberg Troy Center for Specialty Care, is 60% complete and on track to open in late spring 2027.

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Ron Henry, executive director of Facilities, Planning and Operations, said the project has drawn significant support from local workers.

"What's impressed us the most is how much the local construction trades have jumped in to be a part of this project. The men and women that are part of the everyday here total 225 people," Henry said.

The facility will focus on adult specialty services anchored by three major programs: a cancer center, reproductive healthcare, and sports medicine.

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Angela Beck, Michigan Medicine's associate chief of nursing and operations officer, said the new campus fills a critical gap in the health system's regional presence.

"As you know, we don't have a clinical presence here in Oakland County - Michigan Medicine doesn't - so it's our opportunity to bring our reputation, our clinical quality, and our expertise closer to home for patients in and around Oakland County," Beck said.

Beck outlined the scope of services each program will provide.

"Reproductive health will be focused on infertility and fertility, not only for women, but also for men and our musculoskeletal and sports medicine care will be focused on joint replacement surgery sports medicine care, and our cancer services are comprehensive," Beck said.

Cancer care at the facility will include treatment for tumors and blood cancers, surgical oncology services, radiation therapy, and an infusion center.

Sustainability is also a priority in the building's design. Henry said half of the parking lot will feature solar carport structures capable of generating enough electricity to power the entire building on a sunny day.

"At Michigan Medicine, we practice green health. We are very keen to making sure our facilities reduce our carbon footprint," Henry said.

Residents near the 40-acre property, which sat vacant for decades after Kmart vacated the site, said they welcome the development.

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Gary Shear, a Clawson resident and disabled Vietnam combat veteran, said the facility will benefit the broader community.

"I get all my health done at the veterans hospital in Ann Arbor, all U of M doctors, so getting U of M out here is great for the community," Shear said.

Laura Leslie, a Bloomfield Township resident, connected the project to the site's history.

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"I remember Kmart corporation being there so I think the access we have to healthcare, the healthier we'll be," Leslie said.

In addition to the specialty care center, crews are set to begin construction Wednesday, August 11 on a 74,000-square-foot cardiovascular and imaging center across the facility, which is expected to open at the end of 2027.

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