Michigan officials call for action as Canadian wildfires create unhealthy air quality

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of wildfires in Canada are creating unhealthy air quality conditions across the Midwest, including Michigan, where some areas ranked among the worst air quality in the world Monday.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

MI officials call for action as Canadian wildfires create unhealthy air quality

State and county leaders are calling for action, urging officials on both sides of the border to work together toward solutions to the wildfire crisis that's causing health problems for Michigan residents.

At St. Anne's Mead Assisted Living facility in Southfield, air purifiers were running at full blast Monday to protect elderly residents from the dangerous air conditions. On a typical summer day, outdoor seating areas would be filled with residents enjoying the weather, but poor air quality has forced many to remain indoors.

WXYZ

"With this air quality issue, we definitely take time to monitor all of our residents, especially those that may have COPD or asthma," said Peggy Goodwin, the community engagement director at St. Anne's Mead Assisted Living.

According to world air quality rankings, Detroit was in the top five for worst air quality in the world on Monday. While good air quality falls within the 0 to 50 Air Quality Index range, state data showed parts of Michigan, including Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, were in the 151 to 200 range Monday, making the air unhealthy and dangerous for at-risk populations like the elderly and children.

"It sounds like none of us should be outside right now," said Brianna Clark, a mother and Southfield resident.

Watch Chopper 7 video showing smoky skies in metro Detroit in the video player below:

Chopper 7 video shows smoky skies in metro Detroit on Monday

The cause of this poor air quality is the hundreds of wildfires burning across Canada. Canada has already dealt with over 4,000 wildfires this calendar year alone. Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller says it's time for the U.S. to step in.

"This is now the third or fourth summer. So, is this gonna be the new norm? Is this the way we have to live every summer? In 'Pure Michigan,' I mean, that's not the correct answer. We have to demand some more aggressive measures to control these wildfires," Miller said.

Mackinac Bridge Authority Haze seen at Mackinac Bridge Monday

She released a public letter Friday asking for the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Michigan's own Pete Hoekstra, to step in and work with Canada to help put a stop to the fires since Michigan is getting the brunt of the smoke.

You can read the letter below:

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller urges action on Canadian wildfires by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell agrees, saying it doesn't need to become a political issue but a bipartisan effort between the U.S. and Canada.

"I would hope that we could work together. They very clearly need better fire management. This isn't a problem that we saw a decade ago, but it is something that we've been seeing in the last couple of years," Dingell said. "We've got to protect everybody's health, so we need to work together to get a fix."

Watch our full interview with U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell in the video player below:

Interview: U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell calls for action as Michigan is impacted by Canadian wildfires

7 News Detroit reached out to Hoekstra but haven't heard back as of Monday. Residents are just hoping to get a sigh of relief and a breath of fresh air soon.

"I hope that Canada can help, work with us on controlling those fires," Goodwin said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.