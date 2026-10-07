Michigan parents and educators say Count Day is key to securing adequate and equitable school funding

(WXYZ) — With Count Day approaching, parents and educators say funding is more important than ever.

In Michigan, each student represents $10,000 in state funding, making Count Day a critical step in ensuring the funding process is working.

Learnetta Palmer is a parent who says her child's education begins with knowing the state is adequately funding programs that make a difference in the classroom.

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"Count Day is very important to me because of funds that need to get more things for STEM," Palmer said.

Palmer also makes a point of talking to her children about the importance of Count Day.

"Of course (I talk about the importance of Count Day)," Palmer said.

She also underscored how much schools depend on strong attendance to protect existing programs.

"It's very important the kids come to school. There's a lot of programs that are needed and that the program they already have they need to continue to have."

Dr. John Bernia, superintendent for Warren Consolidated Schools, spoke about how the process works.

"Our revenue is 90% determined by what happens tomorrow. So, it's a really important day to verify how many students we have. That'll help us go forward with budget and budget projections. How many teachers we employ and things we provide," Bernia said.

Bernia also believes the per-pupil funding system has worked well in the state.

"Our state has done a good job with trying to set a floor with per-pupil funding. I think that's the right way to go," Bernia said.

The Michigan Department of Education also had their own statement on the need for full Count Day participation.

"It is important for school districts to be able to count every child for the state to provide adequate and equitable school funding, which is one of the goals in Michigan's Top 10 Strategic Education Plan," the department stated.

Bernia said he is proud of parents who are making the effort to ensure every student is counted.

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