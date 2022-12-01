Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28

(WXYZ) — Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic rise in speed-related crashes. In 2021 there were 237 fatal crashes where speed was the factor, an 18.5% increase from 2020.

Some Michigan drivers think this crackdown can be a good thing, especially in the midst of the holiday season.

This speed enforcement campaign starts Thursday, December 1, and will continue through February 28, 2023.

According to authorities, a majority of these speed-related crashes are happening on non-interstate roads.

According to the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute, in 2021, 10.2% of drivers in the 15 to 20-year-old age range were involved in speed-related crashes. 13.3% of unrestrained drivers involved in crashes were speeding, and in 2021 there were 24,555 speed-related crashes, a 10.3% increase from 2020.