Michigan primary early voting wraps up ahead of Tuesday election

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 1 million Michigan voters have already cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday's primary election, as the statewide early voting period came to a close Sunday.

Sunday marked the final day of early voting for most communities across the state, though some locations will remain open Monday, Aug. 3.

"Wasn't even thinking about early voting but then saw some posts so I decided to come out," Vu said.

Justin Vu came to Livonia City Hall to vote early Sunday.

"This is my first time early voting so I think I prefer this over the lines," Vu said.

WXYZ Justin Vu

According to the Secretary of State, more than 73,000 Michiganders cast their ballots early during the first six days of the early voting period, which ran from July 25 through July 30.

Livonia resident Leiya Rybicki said she wanted to make her voice heard in the primary.

"I think it matters who we vote in for that general election, I'm learning this as I go, I feel new and young to this," Rybicki said.

WXYZ Leiya Rybicki

Livonia City Council member Carrie Budzinski was out canvassing Sunday and said turnout at early voting locations in the city was strong.

"It's been incredibly busy, we're still kind of adjusting to the new voting laws, so having this early period of voting 10 days before an election, people have really been responding to it," Budzinski said.

WXYZ Carrie Budzinski

Budzinski encouraged voters to participate in the primary.

"It's your opportunity to have a voice, to determine which direction your community is going in," Budzinski said.

The following communities are offering an additional early voting day on Monday, Aug. 3:

City of Lansing

Grand Blanc Township

Harrison Township

Erie Township

City of Luna Pier

City of Lincoln Park

Van Buren Township

For those who did not vote early, polls in Michigan open as early as 7 a.m. on Election Day and close at 8 p.m.

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