Michigan Proposal 2 seeks to limit campaign contributions from utilities and government contractors

Michigan voters will decide on Proposal 2 this November, a citizen-led ballot initiative that would restrict campaign contributions from regulated utility companies and government contractors.

The measure would prohibit regulated utilities — such as DTE Energy and Consumers Energy — and government contractors with more than $250,000 in state contracts, along with people associated with them, from making campaign contributions to political campaigns.

The initiative was organized by Michiganders Money Out of Politics, known as MOP UP Michigan. The group gathered more than 560,000 signatures to place the proposal on the ballot.

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Christy McGillivray, co-chair of Michiganders Money Out of Politics, said the effort grew out of frustration over rising utility and healthcare costs and the political influence she believes large donations have enabled.

"Part of the reason why we've seen rate hike after rate hike and data centers exploding everywhere is because utilities throw their weight around in Lansing," McGillivray said.

"They shouldn't be able to give massive political contributions to the very elected officials that are supposed to hold them accountable to serving us instead of shareholders," McGillivray said.

Opponents of the measure argue it unfairly targets certain groups while leaving the door open to increased out-of-state dark money contributions.

DTE Energy said in a statement "The MOP Up Michigan ballot proposal is a direct attack on Michiganders — intended to silence them from lawfully participating in issues that affect their lives, families and communities. We will continue to oppose any effort that would harm our communities while handing over more influence to out-of-state billionaires and special interest groups who should not be deciding our future."

Consumers Energy echoed that argument, saying

“Mop Up Michigan’s approach won’t eliminate money in politics—it will simply shift influence away from Michigan companies and toward wealthy national donors and special interests, similar to the dark money funders of their own ballot proposal. Meanwhile, local employers and their employees’ risk being sidelined. We will push back against any attempt to curtail the free speech rights of our co-workers. We will continue to advocate for our employees who voluntarily contribute to CMS Energy Employees for Better Government, our nonpartisan PAC that has been governed – and powered - by employees since its inception in 1977. With this ballot effort, our employees may lose their right to association and to engage in the political process as they do today.”

McGillivray acknowledged that addressing out-of-state and dark money is a next step, framing a yes vote on Proposal 2 as a foundation for broader reform.

"We do need to get more money out of politics, agree, and let's show how much support there is for Prop 2 when everyone votes yes, to build on it and go even farther," McGillivray said.

Some voters say the absentee ballot format gives them the time they need to research the proposal before casting their vote.

"That's the benefit of it because I can do my research," Davis said.

Voter Mike Sternberg, who signed up to receive his ballot by mail, said he values being able to look beyond political advertising.

"I can go online, I can research it, I don't have to rely on you know whatever commercial comes on television that's giving me one side of the story," Sternberg said.

Absentee ballots must be returned by election day, November 3.

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