Michigan Public Service Commission approves rate hike for DTE electric customers

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved a rate increase for DTE Electric Company customers to fund infrastructure investments designed to boost reliability and speed up the deployment of clean energy generation.

However, the increased rates will raise $368 million for the utility, an overall reduction from the $622 million the company had initially requested.

The new rates take effect on December 15.

According to the MPSC, a typical residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see an increase of $6.51, which is 6.38% on their monthly bill.

The rate hike was among of a number of measures pertaining to DTE Electric that were passed by the MPSC. Other measures include approving financing measures, including an investment recovery mechanism. The approval included a time limit so that it can be adjusted to include the findings of a distribution system audit that is currently underway.

A final report on that audit is expected by late summer 2024.

The commission also approved an additional $2 million in funding for DTE Electric’s pilot project to provide $1,500 rebates for income-eligible households for the purchase of electric vehicles costing $50,000 or less, as well as the company's request to accelerate the utility’s ongoing tree trimming surge to clear trees and branches from around power lines.

In addition, the commission also directed DTE to work with them to study tree trimming on residential service drops - the electric lines between power poles and homes - and directed the company to develop a proposal for residential service-drop tree trimming pilot in its next general rate case.