Michigan reports 2,629 new cases of COVID-19, 25 new deaths Thursday

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 2,629 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths on Thursday.

The state said 24 of the 25 deaths were discovered during a Vital Records review.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 618,421. The total number of deaths is now at 15,835.

The more than 2,500 newly reported cases represents a jump over the last few weeks when newly reported cases were hovering around 2,000. The also come as the state's top epidemiologist reported the trend Michigan is currently in is similar to October, right before the state put a three-week pause into effect.

Officials are urging residents to "double down" on wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The state also says 3,225,485 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination have been administered.

