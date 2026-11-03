Michigan Republicans make final push as Mike Rogers ends bus tour in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — Michigan Republicans made their final arguments to voters Monday night as Senate candidate Mike Rogers wrapped up his bus tour with a rally in Rochester Hills, appearing on stage alongside Republican candidates up and down the ballot.

"Tomorrow, faith, family and freedom is on the ballot. Let's get this done," Rogers said at the event.

Rogers expressed confidence heading into Election Day in his tight race against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

"We're going to surprise some people," Rogers said.

Supporters at the rally said the race feels critical.

"This is to save our country. We are so focused. I have never seen a race so divided... it's black and white to me," said Mindy Fernandes, a Rogers supporter from Walled Lake.

"The guy is the real deal. He speaks the truth, he tells the truth," said Russ Shelton, a Rogers supporter from Rochester Hills.

Rogers was the main event of the evening, but candidates up and down the ballot also appeared on stage, including gubernatorial candidate John James.

One of the loudest crowd chants of the night was for Democrat Haley Stevens, who made a surprise switch Sunday, endorsing Rogers. Stevens did not appear at the Monday rally.

"She probably didn't agree with me much on policy, but what we both knew — we both knew we both loved America, and we loved America more than we loved our parties," Rogers said.

Supporters said Stevens' endorsement added momentum heading into Election Day.

"I wish she did it earlier, but she did it. I give her a lot of credit for that," Shelton said.

"I think it's going to be very close, but I feel better tonight hearing him speak, hearing everybody speak, and the energy in this room was unbelievable," Shelton said.

"I'm excited. Lot of energy here. I'm very excited. We're going to get this done," Fernandes said.

Rogers plans to cast his ballot Tuesday morning.

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