Michigan Senate approves $175 million for road funding

(WXYZ) - The Michigan Senate approved a bil allocating $175 million for roads throughout the state on Thursday.

“If you’ve driven or ridden on Michigan’s roads recently, you know what horrible shape they are in,” said Majority Floor Leader Mike Kowall. “This money allows us to strengthen our commitment to better roads this year, instead of waiting.”

The legislation would dedicate $160 million for the preservation and construction of state, county, city and village roads, and $15 million to next-generation technologies and service delivery to support Michigan’s automotive and mobility research industry.

The bill will now head to the state House for concurrence before heading to the governor for his signature.