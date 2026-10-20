Michigan Senate candidates Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed clash on economy ahead of final debate

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With just two weeks to go until Election Day, the race to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate is intensifying — and the candidates are making their closing pitches to voters.

Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed hold very different visions for how to move the state and country forward, and undecided voters are weighing where they stand.

Rogers, El-Sayed clash on economy ahead of final Michigan Senate debate

For many voters still deciding whom to support, the cost of medical care and supporting peace in the Middle East remain top of mind.

"Ending the Iran war and making sure we have affordable healthcare," one voter said when asked what issues they're focused on.

WXYZ Undecided voter

Both candidates also addressed the economy at a special event in Detroit hosted by the Detroit Economic Club, where they offered differing views on tariffs.

"Terrible for workers and the rest of us who pay an average of about $5,600 a year for tariffs," El-Sayed said. "We need to stand up to monopolies and oligarchies and start regulating them. We need to get back to a system with competitiveness in a market, which is essential to capitalism."

Rogers took a different position.

"GM is actually bringing 500,000 new cars to be built in the U.S. We'll have some of that in Michigan," Rogers said. "Those tariffs are good. If it's good for Michigan, I'm for it. If it's bad, I'm against it."

Both candidates say artificial intelligence must have guardrails in place, but they strongly disagree on health care, with El-Sayed pushing for a free health care for all system.

They also offered contrasting views on Michigan losing people to other states and on the state's future.

"We've got to build good jobs but we also have to address pull factors that keep people staying here," El-Sayed said.

Rogers pointed to education.

"2/3 of 4th graders can't read in 4th grade. 2/3. You have a 70% chance of going to prison or being on welfare. Let that sink in for a second," Rogers said.

The two will face off in their final debate at Broadcast House at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

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