Michigan senator working to bring film incentives back to the state

(WXYZ) — It was an exciting time in our industry when movies like Grand Torino, Real Steel, and Transformers were filmed in our state. Well, Michigan just may get back into the movie-making business.

The original film incentive cost Michigan $500 million but did not generate long-term jobs or a sustainable film industry in the mitten that politicians had hoped so it ended in 2015. Now, Senator Dayna Polehanki wants to re-invent the state's film industry with the Michigan Multi-media Jobs Act.

"The old program cut checks to Hollywood producers, but this program does not. It offers a tax rebate only if a production company provides receipts they use Michigan vendors and personnel," Senator Polehanki said.

But not everyone is on board. Senator Joe Bellino doesn't believe the industry will actually invest in out state and just repeat the patterns of hiring and then firing local talent to bring in Hollywood crews.

"Did we have a couple big movies filmed in Michigan? Yes, we did. But it was a total failure," he said.