Michigan state forest known as 'Big Wild' adds nearly 9K acres from Black River Ranch

(WXYZ) — A state forest in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula is getting a big addition thanks to a new partnership.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Pigeon River Country State Forest — known as the "Big Wild" — is nearly 8,850 acres bigger, thanks the partnership between federal and state grants and private funding.

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In early December, the DNR purchased the Black River Ranch property, located in the eastern portion of the Pigeon River Country. 8,850 acres is equivalent to nearly 14 square miles.

According to the DNR, the property includes over 14 miles of rivers and streams, including the Black River, the East Branch of the Black River and Stewart Creek. There are three full lakes, and the highest point of the property offers a stunning view of Black River valley and miles of wilderness and forest.

A celebration is planned for Friday afternoon and will include speakers from the DNR, Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and Little Traverse Conservancy.

The property is open for the public to walk and enjoy, but motorized access is currently prohibited until the DNR can complete an assessment and public engagement process regarding access and use.

“The purchase of the Black River Ranch property was a rare opportunity to bring one of the last remaining large, intact, private forested tracts in the Lower Peninsula into public ownership,” said Jeff Stampfly, Michigan’s state forester. “With its incredible forests, lakes, streams, critical wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities, this property will be enjoyed for generations of Michiganders to come.”

According to the DNR, the ranch was purchased with $10.6 million from the federal Forest Legacy Program, $5.3 million grand funding from Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, and private funding from partners including Little Traverse Conservancy, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, The Nature Conservancy and the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation’s Acres for America program.

