Michigan State Police investigating shooting on the Lodge Saturday morning

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said Saturday morning that troopers are investigating a shooting on the Lodge.

Police say the shooting happened around 9 a.m. on the Lodge northbound near Meyers in Detroit.

Road Closure:

01/03 at 9:05 a.m.

Location:

North Lodge near Meyers, Detroit

Synopsis:

Metro South troopers are investigating a shooting on the Lodge. No further information is available at this time. Expect back ups in the area as the freeway is closed. More information will be… pic.twitter.com/GfYpXPONZ6 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) January 3, 2026

The freeway is currently closed. Police are advising drivers to expect backups in the area.

No additional information was provided.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

