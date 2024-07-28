Michigan State Police replaced boy's bike after it was stolen by officer Mohamed Said's accused killer

MELVINDALE, Mich. (WXY) — Officer Mohamed Said loved helping people in his community especially children.

Since his death, the community has come together to honor him in different ways.

The most recent act involves Michigan State Police, a Melvindale family and a stolen bike.

MSP said after the shooting, the suspect they’ve identified as Michael Lopez stole a bike from a house two blocks from the scene.

That stolen bike belonged to Yazen Ahmed.

Yazen Ahmed’s father, Abdul Ahmed, says in the midst of everything going on he wasn’t thinking about replacing his son’s bike.

That’s until MSP reached out to him and told him they wanted to give his son a new bike.

“I really appreciate everybody, all the cops,” said Abdul Ahmed.

On Friday, state troopers showed up to the Ahmed family home with not just one bike but the four of them.

Now all three of Yazen’s younger brothers has a new bike as well.

“It’s a big surprise you know, like four bikes, so big of a surprise,” said Yazen Ahmed.

Abdul says he is grateful for what MSP did for his kids, but he is also sad that it all began with the death of officer said.

“We really feel sorry for what for happened to Mohamed Said, it hurt us a lot,” said Abdul Ahmed. “I know they’e here to protect us and it’s sad to see these kind of things happening to them.”

Michigan State Police raised money for all four of the bikes.

Dunham’s Sports ended up donating two bikes so the rest of the money MSP raised was donated to officer Said’s memorial fund.