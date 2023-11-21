Michigan State Police say arrest made in connection with 2021 murder of Dee Warner

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police confirmed Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection to the 2021 murder of Dee Warner.

The mother of five was last seen on April 25, 2021, at her home near Tecumseh.

🚨ARREST MADE🚨Suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Dee Warner. Dee Warner was reported missing in April of 2021. Suspect's name is being withheld pending arraignment. Press release with additional information will be release upon arraignment scheduled for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lAOghfeV7o — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) November 21, 2023

Last year, Dee’s children filed a petition with the Lenawee County probate court to have the 52-year-old legally declared dead. According to the court filing, more than 4,000 acres of land have been searched, using drones and other methods.

MSP said the suspect’s name is being withheld until an arraignment. However, sources close to the investigation tell the 7 Investigators that he is being charged with open murder.

Police had previously named Dee’s husband, Dale Warner, as a suspect in her disappearance. While the state police are not naming the person they arrested today, attorneys who previously represented Dale confirm he was taken into custody and say they’re surprised by the arrest.

More information is expected to be released tomorrow.

