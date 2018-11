(WXYZ) - Michigan State Police are urging motorists to be extra cautious Monday morning due to fog and black ice.

Police are asking motorists to slow down, increase the distance between vehicles and keep your eyes on the road.

Please use extra caution this morning as we are seeing fog and black ice on Metro Detroit freeways and main roads. Please slow down, increase your distance between you and the car in front of you and keep your eyes on the road! pic.twitter.com/etG45OBjud — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 19, 2018

View the traffic map here.