'Why not try to help?' Michigan State student receives kidney from fellow Spartan's mom

(WXYZ) — The most selfless thing you can do is donate your organ to a complete stranger. For Michelle Doer, that is exactly what she did for Michigan State University student Liam Clegg, who was in desperate need of a kidney.

I met Liam four months ago when he was in late stage kidney failure, and he and his family were anxiously searching for a match to save Liam's life.

Shortly after, Liam met his donor match: Michelle Doer. Overall, he received over 180 donor applications from all over the country.

Michelle said she saw a post about Liam's urgent search for a kidney donor on Facebook and decided to send in an application.

“Really seeing Liam’s story, it was just kind of like, you know, this kid has so much life ahead of him… like why not try to help however I can," said Michelle.

Little did they know, they had a lot more in common than they thought.

Liam and Michelle don't just live in the same town, but Michelle's daughter, Ella, and Liam are both students at MSU.

“It made it even more special honestly that I was gonna be receiving this from somebody that I already have connections with and know through people," said Liam.

February 12 was the day Liam received the gift of life. He said he was relieved that the wait for a new kidney was over, and he could finally start getting back to a normal life.

“It’s definitely a hefty undertaking, I think there should be no shorting that, but you’re giving life to another person … you’re giving a life back. It’s a lot for you, but for them, you're giving the world,” said Liam.

And Michelle said if she had the chance, she would go back and do it again in a heartbeat.

“Just seeing how full of life he is, like he’s just such an inspiration to go forward and just do it, because he has so much to look forward to and my small piece in giving him that makes it all worth it," said Michelle.