EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University students have mixed reactions to the hiring of Pat Fitzgerald as the new head football coach, with some expressing excitement for a fresh start while others wonder if he's the right fit given his hazing scandal from 2023.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report on student reactions below:

Michigan State students react to Pat Fitzgerald hiring as new football coach

The former Northwestern University coach was officially introduced as MSU's new head coach Tuesday, following the firing of Jonathan Smith, who struggled to find success in East Lansing with only one conference win this season.

"I think he's a coach who is looking for a second start. I think it's program that is looking for a second start, a new start," said Jack David, a Michigan State student. "I think that could be a good marriage."

Watch Brad Galli's video report on the hiring of Pat Fitzgerald below:

Michigan State introduces Pat Fitzgerald as new head football coach

Students on campus Tuesday were discussing the major coaching change as they prepared for finals week. Many acknowledged Fitzgerald's experience in the Big Ten Conference as a positive factor.

"He already coached at Northwestern, he already has experience in the Big Ten, so I think he'll be really good for us hopefully," said Matthew Sierak, a Michigan State student.

Video: Pat Fitzgerald speaks after being introduced as new football coach

Pat Fitzgerald speaks after being introduced as new football coach

However, Fitzgerald brings his own set of controversies to East Lansing. In 2023, he was fired from Northwestern after players were found to be hazing others. He later sued the school for wrongful termination, with that lawsuit settling just four months ago.

"Makes me worried about the baggage that Fitzgerald has," David added.

WXYZ Students responding to the hiring announcement

Other students believe the drama is behind him and he's looking for a fresh, new start just like Michigan State's football program.

"I already think the drama has already gone away cause he had a lawsuit, he sued Northwestern," Sierak added.

Michigan State football has faced significant challenges in recent years. Former head coach Mel Tucker faced sexual harassment allegations in 2023 and was found to also have recruitment violations that stripped the university of multiple wins. Smith's tenure also struggled, with the team posting a losing record.

Previous coverage: Michigan State football to vacate wins as part of punishment for recruiting violations

Michigan State football to vacate wins as part of punishment for recruiting violations

"There's so many things that have happened here. You can't even really name them all," said Owen McCarthy, a Michigan State student. “The football program means something to the university, to everybody within the whole Spartan family, and losing football, bad football, bad culture around the football program brings down the university as a whole.”

Despite the concerns, there is an overwhelming feeling of optimism across campus. The Spartan Stadium jumbotron already displays a welcome home sign featuring Fitzgerald.

WXYZ Spartan Stadium jumbotron donning "Welcome Home" Tuesday, along with a picture of Pat Fitzgerald

"I'm excited for him. Hopefully, it turns out to be good," said Jack Ervin, another Michigan State student.

____________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.