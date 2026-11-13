Michigan State University introducing off-campus safety alerts following shootings near campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is changing how it alerts students and staff about significant safety incidents happening off campus.

The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety announced Thursday that it is introducing off-campus safety alerts following concerns over community safety and communication following the recent shootings near the university during Halloween weekend.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Michigan State University.

The new alerts will complement existing communications.

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“We know the recent incidents off campus in the city of East Lansing have been frightening and concerning for many of you,” said Chris Rozman, deputy chief of police with the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety. “We heard your concerns, and we understand the importance of providing information that helps our community feel informed and safe.”

The alerts will be delivered through the SafeMSU app, which is free to download, when Michigan State University police become aware of confirmed significant safety incidents happening near campus and outside their police jurisdiction.