5 people shot, 2 pedestrians hit near Michigan State University over Halloween weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in East Lansing are investigating two shootings and two separate crashes involving pedestrians near Michigan State University over the Halloween weekend.

Five people were shot, two pedestrians were hit by vehicles and East Lansing firefighters responded to 91 incidents in just 24 hours.

According to police, both pedestrians who were hit are in stable condition and in both separate incidents, the drivers were arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Then just after midnight on Sunday, three people were shot near M.A.C Avenue and Linden Street, right in the area of student housing, including sorority housing.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report below:

Multiple people shot, 2 pedestrians hit near Michigan State University over Halloween weekend

Later, another shooting was reported near Stoddard Avenue and Frye Street just off Grand River Avenue, which is also in a popular off-campus housing area. Two people suffered gunshot wounds there. Both are expected to recover.

Multiple firearms were recovered, and several people were taken into custody.

On an already busy night, first responders say it was an all hands on deck situation.

“Additionally, the East Lansing Fire Department also had a very busy night. They responded to 91 incidents over 24 hours, with 75 of these incidents occurring overnight,” East Lansing Police Department Chief Jennifer Brown said.

Despite multiple arrests and firearms recovered, police were not able to answer additional questions about the circumstances surrounding either shooting, including what may have led up to the gunfire.

7 News Detroit will provide additional details as they become available.