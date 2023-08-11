Michigan State University student killed in alleged love triangle

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — A young man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning shooting in Howell on Friday. 7 Action News learned it stems from an alleged love triangle gone wrong.

The incident happened on West Street near Grand River Avenue just after midnight. State police and Livingston County sheriff's deputies helped process the crime scene Friday morning.

Friday afternoon, Howell police towed away a vehicle belonging to the victim, who family identified as 20-year-old Wede Okagbare.

7 Action News learned Okagbare was at his girlfriend’s home when her ex-boyfriend, the father of her child, allegedly shot Okagbare.

“The main question I have is how did he end up in Howell, Michigan? He attended Michigan State,” Robert Okagbare, the victim's father said.

The victim’s father said he was a hardworking young man, taking DoorDash jobs and had secured an internship at Rocket Mortgage.

“I called them, let him know that my son is deceased and wouldn’t be able to come to work today," Robert Okagbare said.

He said Wede Okagbare was studying computer science and computer engineering at Michigan State University and going into his third year. Robert Okagbare wanted to talk with 7 Action News to express that there are so many unanswered questions for the young woman involved and for investigators.

Robert Okagbare said he learned the bad news from his other son who learned the news from the girlfriend. He said he learned his son had been shot six times.

“I really don’t know how long he had been with this girl or if the other guy has been jealous of him. I really don’t know," he explained.

This grieving father said authorities are only telling him they believe the person they arrested is their suspect and an autopsy will take place at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.