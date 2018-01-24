Michigan State's faculty athletic rep resigns, says she cannot support administration

(WXYZ) - Michigan State University's faculty athletic representative, Sue Carter, resigned on Wednesday, saying she no longer "has the desire or the heart to support this administration."

Her resignation comes after the NCAA announced it was launching an investigation into MSU in te wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison on Wednesday.

In her resignation letter, Carter said she can no longer be a bystander.

"As both professor and priest, I am profoundly saddened by Michigan State University's public posture and seemingly callous regard for these girls and women," she said.

Carter served as faculty athletic representative since 2014, although she joined the MSU faculty in 1991 after 17 years as a news broadcaster and talk show host at radio and television stations in Michigan, Connecticut and Ontario, Canada, according to her staff biography.

Although Carter resigned as faculty athletic representative, she will stay at the university as a professor.

Read her full resignation letter below:

