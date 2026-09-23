Michigan Supreme Court candidates without law licenses make their case to voters ahead of election

Two candidates running for Michigan Supreme Court are not licensed to practice law — a requirement under state law to hold the office if elected.

Jody White and Tom Howe, both members of the U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan, are actively campaigning and say they are committed to integrity, fairness and accountability.

A Secretary of State spokesperson said nothing prevents the candidates from appearing on the ballot, but that in order to take office, an official must be considered eligible based on legal requirements.

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White and Howe admit neither holds a valid license to practice law as required by the state.

"If we could get elected our role would be to babysit the courts, because we feel no one has been babysitting them," White said.

When asked where his legal expertise comes from without a law degree, Howe pointed to time spent in probate court.

"We've spent the past 8 years in probate," Howe said.

White pointed to her real estate license when discussing her qualifications.

"I have a state license for real estate. A blue little license all of us have. It's says a law license though. That's right I don't have to practice to follow it. Do you follow the law," White said.

White says she intends to challenge the system.

"I'm a court watcher. I've been doing a lot of auditing. Reviewing. Double-checking. Do you really think I want this public scrutiny?" White said.

Howe has also pushed back on the state's constitutional requirements.

"The constitution of 1963 is an abysmal failure in a lot of areas. State constitution," Howe said.

Wayne State University Law Professor Jonathan Weinberg offered context on the law license requirement.

"I personally think that's not necessary. There are people that are legally trained but don't have active law licenses who could to a perfectly good job. But, that's not the choice people of Michigan made. People wrote into the constitution you have to have an active law license," Weinberg said.

Howe insists he and White are not seeking votes for any reason other than to serve the public.

"The practice of law is an occupation of common right," Howe said.

Both candidates say they plan to connect with voters each day as they actively campaign and believe they will prevail.

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