Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement to step down by end of April

(WXYZ) — Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Elizabeth T. Clement says she will be stepping down from the court no later than the end of April.

Clement released the following statement addressing the move:

Today, I notified Governor Whitmer I will be stepping down from the Michigan Supreme Court no later than April 30, 2025. Leading our state’s highest court has been an opportunity to continue a proud record of independence, fairness, and commitment to the rule of law. I am thankful to my colleagues for their support and friendship, as well as for their willingness to seek common ground in serving the people of Michigan.



Our team at the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO) has consistently made it clear that no one works harder in the fight to make our justice system more efficient, more accessible, more transparent, more accountable, and more data driven. I am especially proud of the work we have done to increase our capacity to collect and analyze data by connecting local trial courts to a statewide system. At the same time, our efforts to support implementation of juvenile justice reform will ultimately make sure every youth who needs help can get the support they need to succeed. Most of all, SCAO has become a force for good toward achieving our shared goal of a justice system that works better for everyone.



Going forward, my plan is to continue working to find ways to bring people together, to put data to work, and to make a difference in the lives of people so that interactions with our justice system result in safer communities and stronger families.

Clement has been on the Michigan Supreme Court since November 2017, winning a full term in the 2018 general election. Her term was set to run through 2026. She has served as Chief Justice since November 2022.

Governor Whitmer will appoint a new justice to serve out her term. That justice must run for the seat in the next judicial election.