Michigan taxpayers frustrated by long delays in state tax refunds

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Taxpayers across Michigan say they have been waiting weeks — and in some cases, months — for their state tax refunds, with little explanation from the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Dozens of viewers reached out to 7 News Detroit through emails, social media posts and Facebook groups created specifically for people searching for answers. I took their concerns directly to state officials to find out what is causing the delays.

Zhane Wallace, a mother of three, filed her state tax return on Jan. 26 and was accepted and approved. But she soon noticed her online account had been placed under manual review.

"There's no explanation. There's nothing. It's just wait," Wallace said.

Wallace said she called the state after waiting about two weeks with no updates on her refund status.

"I waited about two weeks and I called and asked if any information had been received because there was no update or anything. The person I spoke to on the phone said yeah, I see it right here. So I was just kind of like can we process it and they said oh, that's not how that works, you have to wait and we have 10 weeks, what I was told," Wallace said.

WXYZ

Since then, the estimated wait time has grown even longer.

"Now I am seeing 12 to 16 weeks," Wallace said.

Wallace said she had been counting on the refund to cover bills and help with an upcoming move.

"You plan out things financially — I can catch up on this, you make a pay date for that because you are supposed to receive it that day. There's none of that this year," Wallace said.

Angela Valetti filed her return on Jan. 18 and was accepted on Jan. 27. Her refund has been pending manual review for four weeks with no movement. When she called the state, she was told everyone is waiting four to eight weeks for a refund.

"There's no reason to be waiting four to eight weeks for a refund from the state of Michigan," Valetti said.

WXYZ

Valetti said the delays are having a widespread impact.

"It's affecting everybody," Valetti said.

"I need my little refund. It's not much, but it's enough to pay some bills," Valetti said.

WXYZ

In a statement, the Michigan Department of Treasury said it has received over 1.6 million returns — a 45% increase compared to the same time last year. The department said refund timelines will vary, adding:

"The refund timelines taxpayers experienced will vary. Many of the returns filed early this year are of higher complexity, which has translated to slower average turnaround times."

Both Wallace and Valetti said they want more transparency from the state.

"There could be better communication," Valetti said.

"I am very frustrated. I am in the middle of a move. I have three children. I work but, you know, tax refunds are bigger than a work check," Wallace said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

