Michigan woman shares decade-long battle with Lyme disease after Justin Timberlake reveals diagnosis

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Michigan woman is sharing her struggle with Lyme disease after pop star Justin Timberlake revealed his own diagnosis with the tick-borne illness, which he described as "relentlessly debilitating" on social media Thursday.

Annette Jackson, 37, has been battling Lyme disease for over 10 years and says finding a diagnosis was an exhausting journey that took dozens of medical consultations.

"Throughout this journey, it has been tough," Jackson said.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

'An ongoing battle': Michigan woman shares decade-long battle with Lyme disease

Jackson traces her health problems back to 2015 when she was bitten by a tick while visiting a park in southeastern Michigan.

"I was in the Clinton River, at a park here and I got bit and the symptoms started after," Jackson said. "It was a struggle every day to fight, mentally, emotionally, a lot of depression, a lot of anxiety."

For years, Jackson struggled without knowing what was causing her symptoms, consulting with numerous medical professionals who often misdiagnosed her condition.

"I've probably seen over 100 doctors in the past nine years," Jackson said.

Related story: Justin Timberlake diagnosed with Lyme disease, the former NSYNC singer says

The challenge with Lyme disease is that its symptoms can mimic other conditions, making diagnosis difficult.

"So, doctors normally think it's anxiety disorders or OCD or depression. A lot of the times, Lyme disease does present as psychiatric symptoms," Jackson said.

Dr. Jonathan Swetech, a family medicine physician in Clinton Township, finally diagnosed Jackson's condition in 2020 and explains that advanced Lyme disease can affect multiple body systems.

"Usually what people with the advanced forms of it have are bad joint pain, chronic pains, their nervous system doesn't work right, all kinds of psychiatric issues. Cardiac issues, too, seem to be pretty common. Just stuff just doesn't work right," Swetech said.

WXYZ

According to the Macomb County Health Department, blacklegged ticks collected from 2021, 2022 and 2023 tested positive for bacteria that causes Lyme disease. Test results collected in 2024 are not yet available.

Experts say the tick must be attached for 36 to 48 hours for the disease to spread. Symptoms typically include fever, headache and fatigue, which can progress to serious infections if left untreated.

Swetech says he typically sees many tick bites this time of year and recommends thorough body checks after outdoor activities.

"You should check the hairline too. I've seen a lot of times where they've actually been on people's scalp. For prevention, you can use repellents, I believe DEET or there are some permethrin treatments that can protect against ticks," Swetech said.

Despite finally receiving a diagnosis, Jackson continues to deal with the long-term effects of the disease.

"It's just an ongoing battle 24/7, and that's what it's like to be me every day," Jackson said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

