(WXYZ) — Michigan lawmakers have canceled $18.5 million in preapproved funding for Rx Kids, a program that provides direct cash assistance to expecting and new mothers, leaving communities that were preparing to expand the initiative in limbo.

Watch Meghan Daniels' video report:

Michigan's Rx Kids program faces uncertain future after $18.5M budget cut

The program, led by the University of Michigan and launched in Flint, was designed to expand financial assistance into communities across the state. However, the recent budget cuts have created uncertainty for cities ready to launch or expand the program, potentially leaving families without crucial support.

Previous Story: Rx Kids program expands to Wayne County, offering cash support to new moms

Rx Kids program expands to Wayne County, offering cash support to new moms

"I would hope that the funding cut is reconsidered so that Rx Kids is able to reach more moms and infants," said Desarae Embry, a mother of three who benefited from the program.

Embry described the funding cut as particularly painful for families who have experienced the program's benefits.

"I just felt like it was like a slap in the face," Embry said.

She expressed concern about the message the cuts send to Michigan families.

WXYZ Desarae Embry

"Having Rx Kids is like Michigan telling moms and families, like OK, we see you, we hear you, we support you and then to just cut the funds without the consideration of the impact is kinda like… do do we even matter?" Embry said.

Dr. Mona Hanna, a pediatrician and founder of Rx Kids, testified before the Senate Tuesday, emphasizing how the program's stability creates broader community benefits.

"Families are using that money for essentials — food, rent, diapers, utilities — resulting in fewer evictions and greater stability," Hanna said.

Senate TV Dr. Mona Hanna

The program has also shown measurable health improvements at the population level.

"Our babies are healthier at a population level, fewer preterm births, fewer NICU stays and less involvement in the child welfare system," Hanna said.

Without restored funding, Hanna warns that communities ready to launch or expand could remain on hold, leaving families waiting and potentially creating greater long-term costs.

Previous Story: Pontiac program offering cash to pregnant moms

Pontiac program offering cash to pregnant moms, newborns

"With one unilateral action, all of this is threatened. This clawback introduces immediate uncertainty. Communities who are prepared to launch are in limbo," Hanna said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

