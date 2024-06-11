Mid-Michigan lottery club claims $842.4 million jackpot, largest in state's Powerball history

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Mid-Michigan lottery club comprised of three people has won the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot, the largest in the state's history.

The trio — who calls themselves 'The Breakfast Club' and weren't named in a media release announcing the claiming — matched all the numbers drawn on New Year's Day. They bought the winning ticket at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc.

The Breakfast Club chose to receive the prize as a lumpsum payment of about $425 million, rather than the annuity payments option. After required income tax withholdings of 24% federal tax (about $102 million) and 4.25% state tax (about $18 million), the club received about $305 million.

In a press release through their attorney, the trio said that with their winnings, they plan to retire earlier than expected, travel, and share their newfound wealth with their immediate family, along with nonprofits close to their hearts.

“This prize will positively affect our family for generations to come,” a club member said. “Up until now, we have led a comfortable life and anticipated retiring someday. Now, we’re not financially bound to a specific timetable. The world – and our opportunities – have opened up in some incredible ways. This has been life changing for us.”

The morning after the drawing, a member of the trio saw the news of the winning ticket being sold at the grocery store and went to check the numbers. When he realized he had the winning ticket in his possession, he dropped his cell phone, but he and his wife still went to their respective jobs.

“As you can imagine, the club members have felt so many emotions since realizing their ticket was ‘the one.’ They’ve been elated and overwhelmed, thrilled, and nervous," said Breakfast Club attorney and representative Mark Harder. "They’ve gone from shock and sleepless nights to giving careful thought as to how this once-in-a-lifetime event will transform their lives.”

For selling the winning ticket, the grocery store also received a $50,000 commission.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the $842.4 million jackpot is the second largest Lottery prize ever won in Michigan. A $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpotwon in January 2021 currently holds the record for the largest jackpot won in Michigan. The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Waterford resident Cristy Davis, who won the game’s $70 million jackpot in 2020.