Midland man facing federal charges for allegedly assaulting a Capitol Police Officer on Jan. 6

(WXYZ) — A Michigan man has been arrested in connection with the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol. The Midland man is facing federal charges for allegedly assaulting a Capitol police officer.

28-year-old Jeremy Rodgers is the latest Michigan person to be arrested in connection with the riots. He faces eight felony charges for allegedly assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon on restricted grounds.

According to the Department of Justice, Rodgers was carrying a blue flag attached to a wooden flagpole when he approached a line of law enforcement officers before using the flagpole to hit a Capitol Police Officer three times. Shortly after he struck down the flagpole twice more in the direction of other officers.

The Department says he also allegedly used the flagpole to gain access into the Capitol by striking down doors.

"Assaulting a police officer is a federal crime. It's a felony," retired FBI Supervisor Andy Bartnowak said. "And there's an enhanced penalty."

Bartnowak says the investigation for the January 6 riots is far from over as a continuous stream of tips is helping the FBI arrest individuals connected to the event 2.5 years later.

"They have a whole squad in D.C. that have taken the leads as they come," Bartnowak said.

According to the Department of Justice, Rodgers was arrested in Orlando, Florida.