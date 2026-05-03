DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 80 teams of five are preparing to take on the Million Meter Row Challenge this Saturday at CrossFit in the D, with all proceeds supporting the CAPABLE program — a research study using CrossFit to help cancer patients rebuild their strength.

Watch Faraz Javed's report below

Million Meter Row Challenge aims to raise $100,000 for free cancer fitness program in Metro Detroit

The event aims to raise $100,000 to expand the CAPABLE program (CAPABLE stands for Cross-Training and Physical Activity: A Better Life Experience) to more gyms across Metro Detroit.

Julie Barnes Maurer, a C.A.P.A.B.L.E. Coach and Project Coordinator, said the challenge brings together cancer survivors, supporters, and fitness enthusiasts in a collective push to hit one million meters on the rowing machine.

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"The Million Meter Row is a fundraising event for the CAPABLE program," Maurer said.

The CAPABLE program is a free, 12-week research study in which participants meet three times a week with a coach. Every movement is modifiable.

"We hope this study goes so far as that physical activity becomes a prescription for people," Maurer said.

The program is also personal for Maurer.

"Years ago, I had a child that was diagnosed with cancer and I got into like running marathons and raising money and I found movement and community was just a really powerful way to, again, to feel capable and empowered when you don't have any control over things," Maurer said.

Among those competing this year are sisters Julia and Britney Fearing, who each lead their own teams — Team Social Butterfly Detroit and BB Motions — and who share a journey few could imagine.

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In 2017, Julia was diagnosed with stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer.

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"In 2017, I was diagnosed with stage two triple negative breast cancer," Julia said.

Through 16 rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, Britney never left her sister's side.

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"To see my sister in the hospital, just trying to fight through, and even the times where she was just tired and changing in front of you, I knew that I had to be strong and to be a supporter for not just her, for my daughter and the rest of the family," Britney said.

Britney participated in the 2023 Million Meter Row Challenge as a supporter on Julia's team. This year, she competes as a survivor herself. In January 2024, Britney was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer.

"Going in for my mammogram, my biopsy, I noticed something didn't feel right," Britney said.

With their roles now reversed, Julia guided her younger sister through the experience.

"I'm like a translator. And just, you know, encouraging, like, okay, this is what's about to happen, and this is how you're going to kind of feel," Julia said.

For Julia, this year's event carries special meaning.

"It's such a special thing, because now my sister is a fellow survivor, and of course, you would never suspect or want any family member to go through that type of journey, but I'm glad that she's on the other side of it," Julia said.

Britney said she is still processing the experience.

"It's really just an overwhelming experience, and to be supportive to my sister, and then now it's like me, I'm still processing everything because I'm still healing," Britney said.

The sisters have found a lighter side to their shared survivorship heading into Saturday's challenge.

"So it's now it's like a little sibling rivalry about who team's got the biggest team and everything," Julia said.

For Julia, the CAPABLE program has been transformative, and the Million Meter Row is her way of giving back.

"It's a phenomenal program to regain your strength and help you mentally. And to me, it's to help fellow survivors and fighters. And so with the Million Meter Row, this is a great way to pay back and give back the free services that I received, to pass it on to another fighter and survivor to receive those same services that change your life, not only mentally, but physically," Julia said.

The Million Meter Row Challenge takes place Saturday, May 9, at CrossFit in the D. Participants do not need to be experienced athletes. Teams and individual donations are welcome. More information is available at this link.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

