Minion Madness: West Bloomfield Twp. middle school attempts world record with 580 students dressed as Minions

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students at Walnut Creek Middle School in West Bloomfield Township traded their usual classroom attire for yellow shirts, blue overalls and goggles Thursday in an attempt to break the world record for most Minions in one place.

The school's hallways were transformed into a scene straight out of the Despicable Me and Minions movies, with students greeting each other with "Bello" — that's hello in Minion language.

"Minions love bananas. So we're throwing bananas at kids today. We plan on stealing the moon tonight, yeah we're going all in," said Seth Taboh, Walnut Creek Middle School principal.

The previous world record was 419 Minions in one place. With over 900 students in the school, Taboh knew they could surpass that number.

"As we were talking about the idea, we just started thinking I wonder how many if there's a world record and what that world record is. Quick Google search, 419 was the previous world record. I have over 900 kids in this school, I knew we would be able to blow that away," Taboh said.

The school had 580 students participate in the Minion event, which was also focused on inclusion. The Parent Teacher Student Association donated 200 costumes to ensure all students could participate.

"I want to thank our PTSA for donating those 200 costumes, that was huge for our community. There's a lot of kids that would not have been able to participate without those donations," Taboh said.

Students appreciated that everyone could be included in the Halloween fun.

"Costumes can cause a lot of drama and like stress, like who you're going to be partners with, but like since everyone is doing it together no one feels left out," said Lily Taboh, a 7th grade student.

"I was like this is super cool because everyone is included, and if you couldn't participate, like we had people donate costumes, so everyone had a chance to participate and it's just like really cool," said Genevieve Matti, an 8th grade student.

"It was like really funny to see like all my classmates and even the teachers all dressed up, and it's like really nice to see everyone come together as Minions," said Nora Taboh, a 6th grade student.

The school expects to hear from Guinness World Records in the next few weeks to learn if they officially made Minion history the day before Halloween.

